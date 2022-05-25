BINGHAMTON, NY – Chenango Valley Central School District and the School Board held a meeting regarding the administration’s reaction to sexual harassment allegations.

The meeting was held the evening of Tuesday, May, 24 at the school and via Zoom. There was not a public comment period during the session.

A message was sent out to families in the district, and it says the school looks forward to hearing comments in a future meeting, during which, they plan to introduce the outside law firm that will be conducting the impartial investigation.

It also encourages anyone who wants to report wrongdoing to use the school’s anonymous system, Sprigeo, which can be found on the district’s website.