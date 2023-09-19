TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The embattled Supervisor of the Town of Chenango has resigned.

Republican Jo Anne Klenovic, who was first elected to the position in 2018, submitted her letter of resignation to the town yesterday, effective immediately. No reason for quitting was given.



Over the past year or so, observers have seen growing dysfunction between Klenovic, town council members and town staff. Town board meetings have been filled with rancor and accusations with community activists and residents lodging complaints against Klenovic, board members and each other.



In April, the board voted to censure Klenovic for interfering with the independence of the town’s code enforcement office. At the time, Klenovic called the proceeding a waste of time and based on unfounded accusations and politics.



Deputy Supervisor Jim DiMascio takes over as Acting Supervisor for the second time. DiMascio served as Acting Supervisor for 9 months after Klenovic’s predecessor Hal Snopek died in office.



DiMascio tells NewsChannel 34 that he is unable to serve in that capacity for such a duration this time around because his job now requires him to spend a lot of time on the road.



He says the Town Board will either need to seek authorization to schedule a special election, or nominate an acting supervisor. DiMascio says it’s too late to place the position on this November’s ballot.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to Klenovic for comment but has not received a response.