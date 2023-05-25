GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton’s only professional Equity Theater is rolling out a summer season filled with laughs, thrills, music and poignant history.

Chenango River Theatre in Greene has announced its 2023 lineup.

It begins next week with the comedic farce Lend Me A Tenor.

Shout! The Mod Musical starts on July 14th.

The tense thriller Wait Until Dark opens on August 25th.

And The Mountaintop, a dramatic imagination of the night before Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated takes the stage on October 6th.

Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis says the 15 week season has lots of variety.

“We wanted to do some things that were still interesting and difficult but also fun. I think a good thriller is just as fun as a good comedy. I think those are just as exciting. I love the idea of people getting a total variety of shows and then being able to tell us what they liked or didn’t like,” he says.

Each production runs for 3 or 4 weeks with performances Thursday through Sunday.

There are also a series of One Night Stands featuring a storyteller, a musician, a staged reading and a magician, although he’s already sold out.

For season or individual tickets, go to http://ChenangoRiverTheatre.org.