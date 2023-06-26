BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local women had the opportunity to learn how to be their true selves and achieve success at the Women’s conference and Expo last week.

The expo’s theme this year was “BE AUTHENTIC!”

The main goal of the event was to help women learn leadership skills and to give them the tools they need to see progress in their personal and professional lives.

The event had icebreakers focused on burnout prevention as well as thriving under high-performance work cultures.

Then attendees got to look around exhibitor booths filled with goods and services sold by women for women.

Keynote speaker Michelle Courtney Berry is an author and the CEO of Courtney Consulting Enterprise.

She coaches leaders on how to enjoy their success by de-stressing and helping them achieve what she calls “leadership excellence”.

“Listen to your gut, follow your instincts, and make a plan for dealing with change and chaos because we’re never going to have the lull go on as long as we want to, there’s always going to be something that comes up, so I try to help readers understand that all types of chaos come into our lives but some we can learn from and some cause a shift or change and force us to grow in ways that we were hesitant or resistant to grow in,” she said.

Raffle tickets were also given out for every donation given and people got the chance to win exciting prizes.

The event has grown over the past few years and continues to encourage and celebrate female empowerment.