BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is inviting local veterans to participate in a series of hands-on fall activities this October.

The first event scheduled by CCE this month is the Garden Crafts Workshop with Horticulturalist Linda Svoboda. On October 11 at 5:30 p.m., Broome County veterans and their family members are invited to a creative workshop where they will learn how to turn everyday plants and items found around the garden into beautiful fall crafts. Participants will be able to take what they made home with them at the end of the class.

Next, on October 14, Broome County veterans are invited to join the Windsor Farmers Market for a Coupon Distribution event. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans in attendance will receive $15 in coupons that can be used to purchase a variety of goods from participating vendors. Veterans can get anything from produce and protein to dairy and more with the offer. No purchase is required however, proof of veteran status is requested. Broome County Veterans will also be hosting an information booth for those in need.

Finally, on October 18 at 5:30 p.m., veterans can come to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market for this month’s “Canning with Ann: Preserving Meats” class. The session will give those in attendance a valuable insight into preserving meats while using the correct methods. Whether you’re a hunter or just looking to take advantage of grocery store sales, everyone will learn something new. Participants will also leave with the items they created during the class.

All of the events are free for Broome County veterans and are made possible through the Broome County Division of Veterans Services. Veterans planning to attend are able to bring their bring spouses and/or family members along with them.

Registration is required in order to participate in these activities and can be done so by visiting ccebroomecounty.com/events. To stay up to date on upcoming opportunities for Broome County veterans, click here.