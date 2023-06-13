WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A first-of-its-kind celebration of marijuana is coming to Whitney Point this weekend.

The New York State Cannabis Festival will take place Saturday at the Broome County Fairgrounds.

The event is being organized by Kelly Guilfoyle and her organization Drink Like A Girl which regularly stages craft beer festivals across Upstate New York.

While no marijuana will be sold at the event, there will be sampling along with educational presentations by female leaders in the cannabis industry.

There will also be a craft beer element with Beer Tree Brew Co and other craft breweries selling 5 ounce cups of beer.

Guilfoyle says there will be an emphasis on safe consumption and the festival has received all of the necessary permits from the village and the state liquor authority.

She wants to reduce the stigma and appeal to the cannabis curious as the now-legal drug comes out of the dark and into the light.

“I love that they’re going to be able to meet the farmers, these growers. They’re just farmers, people farming the plant. They’re not in a back alley trying to hustle a drug. It’s just not what it is,” she said.

The festival runs from 12:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be merchandise vendors, food trucks, yoga, a cornhole tournament, chalk art, glass blowing and live painting demonstration.

Plus live music from female-led bands including Binghamton’s own Caviar and Grits.

There’s also an option to camp on-site Saturday night.

Tickets are 49 dollars and must be purchased online at http://NewYorkStateCannabisFestival.com.

Only 21 and older will be admitted.