JOHNSON CITY, NY – Warehouse Carpet and Flooring Outlets is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Warehouse Carpet has its main location on Reynolds Road in Johnson City across from the Oakdale Commons.

It also has stores in Ithaca and Horseheads.

The family-owned business prides itself on having a large inventory of carpet, vinyl and ceramic tile, and offers free quotes as well as installation services.

Store Manager Jason Griffin says the knowledgeable and experienced staff can help customers find the perfect flooring materials.

“Our motto is ‘We make it easy’. That’s what people want; if you get stressed out about anything, come here, we’ll make you feel at home, get you the right product, and we want you to be happy at the end of the sale and everything,” he said.

You can take a virtual tour online of each of the 3 Warehouse Carpet locations by going to http://WarehouseCPT.com.