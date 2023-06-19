ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rise New York is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Rise has been providing comprehensive domestic violence services since 1979, originally under the name SOS Shelter.

What started just as a community initiative has grown into the second largest service of its kind in Central New York.

Rise provides a residential shelter program where victims can stay for up to 90 days, counseling services, a 24 hour houtline, plus advocacy and educational opportunities.

Executive Director Nicole Barren says it’s important to have these services close to home.

“Not all counties have this. We have one of the largest domestic violence shelters in the area. We have comprehensive services. So, victims don’t need to feel hesitant about reaching out for help. We believe and support survivors and are going to be behind them one hundred percent,” she says.

Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive behavior that can be more than just physical or sexual.

Call their hotline at 754-4340 or visit http://Rise-NY.org.