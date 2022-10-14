BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local business owner’s father was diagnosed with cancer, which inspired his daughter to address the causes through her operation.

The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.

Kane is also the owner of Simply Tan and Simply Apparel.

Kane says that the business gets its apparel by attending fashion shows across the nation and forming tight relationships with the distributors and designers.

Part of her inspiration to remain a spray tanning business came from her father’s diagnosis of skin cancer.

Owner of The Simply Space Katie Kane says, “So, UV free is huge, and that’s the biggest thing of what we do. And my dad was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2017, and then I’ve had 16 skin biopsies myself so, always, dermatologist sees me every three months, but it’s for your skin, it’s really important to wear sunscreen every day, no matter what the season.”

Kane says that the services are custom airbrush spray tans, to match the client’s skin tone as closely as possible.

She does not want the Simply Space to be a shop and leave scenario. She says it is a place to receive a complimentary beverage when you arrive, relax while glancing around at the apparel and while you’re waiting for your tanning appointment.