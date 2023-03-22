TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Broome County residents are facing a combined 20 felony charges following an armed robbery in the Town of Chenango.

Today, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery and assault involving a male and female suspect at a residence on Dimmock Hill Road.

Deputies determined that 39-year-old Alex Shoga, of Binghamton, entered the residence displaying a handgun with an accomplice, 27-year-old Kristin Silvanic, of Endicott.

Shoga allegedly struck one resident with the pistol and pointed it at another before stealing iPhones, cash, and wallets.

Shoga and Silvanic then allegedly fled the scene in a grey Jeep Wrangler.

One of the victims provided deputies with a tablet, and they were able to track the stolen iPhone and find the live location of the suspects.

Deputies tracked the suspects to Oakdale Road in Johnson City and a pursuit ensued through Watson Boulevard and eventually onto Wayne Street in Endwell.

On Wayne Street, Shoga allegedly jumped out of the car with a pistol in his hand and led deputies on a foot pursuit.

Silvanic fled from the passenger’s side on foot but quickly surrendered to deputies.

The vehicle continued to roll, unoccupied, into a nearby building causing minor damage.

Shoga ran towards North Street where a responding deputy intercepted him at gun point and attempted to arrest him.

He fought with numerous deputies and New York State Troopers before finally being taken into custody.

The handgun, a SCCY 9mm pistol, was recovered in a nearby ditch.

Shoga was transported to General Hospital with a head laceration and quickly released. He and Silvanic were both taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Central Arraignment and charged with the following:

Alex Shoga

(2) Robbery in the 1 st Degree, Class B felonies

Degree, Class B felonies Burglary in the 1 st Degree, a Class B Felony

Degree, a Class B Felony (2) Criminal Use of a Firearm in the 1 st degree, Class B felonies

degree, Class B felonies Robbery in 2 nd Degree, a Class C felony

Degree, a Class C felony (2) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd Degree, Class C felonies

Degree, Class C felonies Criminal Solicitation in the 2 nd Degree, a Class D felony

Degree, a Class D felony (2) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3 rd Degree, Class D felonies

Degree, Class D felonies Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the 1 st Degree a Class E felony

Degree a Class E felony Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2 nd Degree, a Class E felony

Degree, a Class E felony Tampering with Physical Evidence , a Class E felony

(4) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4 th Degree, Class E felonies

Degree, Class E felonies (2) Menacing in the 2 nd Degree, Class A misdemeanors

Degree, Class A misdemeanors Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

(2) Obstructing Governmental Administration, Class A misdemeanors

Unlawful Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor

Kristin Silvanic