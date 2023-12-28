BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Legislature passed a new map with district boundaries that now keeps all of the Town of Maine intact.

On a strictly party line vote, the legislature approved the new districts 10 to 5 after the court system threw out the old ones.

The court ruled that Maine should not have been divided among three districts and that the deviation in population exceeded the 5% allowed.

The group Fair Maps for Broome, which brought the successful legal action, is still reviewing the new map. However, Jon Krasno, an independent expert working with the organization, says there are still a number of red flags.

Krasno says the current deviation is 4.68% which, while under the 5% limit, is not as low as other maps that were submitted for consideration.

He also accuses the Republican majority of continuing to gerrymander in order to protect the incumbent in Johnson City. And Krasno says there could be civil rights violations because portions of the City of Binghamton with high percentages of minority populations were carved out and added to rural districts.

Republican Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds has steadfastly denied that the majority engaged in gerrymandering and the courts did not disqualify the previous map for that reason.

The legislature will now hold a public hearing on the new map before sending it to County Executive Jason Garnar for his approval.