TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.

Last April, 34-year-old William Proefriedt punched another inmate twice in the face while they were both in custody at the Broome County Jail.

The incident occurred in the rec yard, and the victim suffered a black eye and laceration that required medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office charged Proefriedt after reviewing surveillance video.

He will be sentenced to 2-4 years in New York State prison on June 2nd.

“Broome County District Attorney ‘s Office will continue making every effort to protect Corrections Officers, jail staff and inmates within the Broome County jail. Breaking the law inside or outside of a Correctional Facility must have consequences,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Proefriedt had a prior felony conviction for Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree in Suffolk County.