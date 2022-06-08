The new 52nd State Senate District looks much different than the one that has existed for decades.

The district that was represented for years by the late Tom Libous and Warren Anderson had combined all of Broome and Tioga Counties with portions of Chenango and Delaware.

But, special master Jonathan Cervas has cut Broome down the middle geographically and separated it from Tioga.

The western portion of Broome, with the bulk of the population and urban core, remains in the 52nd and is now combined with Cortland and Tompkins which is home to Ithaca.

6 eastern Broome towns, Conklin, Kirkwood, Fenton, Colesville, Windsor and Sanford, will be part of the 51st district which also includes Chenango and Delaware Counties.

Tioga County will be part of the 58th district which stretches west along the Southern Tier and into the Finger Lakes region.

Rich David says Broome County, as the largest county in the region, should have been kept together.

“I was equally disappointed in the fact that Tioga County was uncoupled from Broome County into a separate Senate district and that Chenango County was also uncoupled with Broome County into another Senate district. So, frankly, in this particular area of the Southern Tier, you’ve gone from historically having one Senator, the Southern Tier will have at least 3 different Senators covering our region,” he said.

David says he’s looking forward to representing the people of the 52nd regardless of the boundaries.

He will face the winner of a Democratic primary between former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb and Ithaca attorney Leslie Danks Burke.