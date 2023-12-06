BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Social Services is warning Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders of a local skimming scam.

The department announced on Wednesday that it has detected several applications submitted by Broome County residents in which their benefits were stolen due to skimming.

Skimming is an illegal process that involves a device, known as a skimmer, placed on top of a store’s card reading machine. The device copies the card information and personal identification number of an EBT cardholder and is then used to access an individual’s EBT account and spend their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance (TA) cash benefits.

Broome County urges EBT cardholders to take the following steps to protect their benefits:

Change their PIN immediately and remember to change it frequently.

Remember to protect their EBT card and PIN information.

Monitor their EBT account regularly to watch for unauthorized transactions.

If you suspect your benefits have been stole, please call the Broome County Case Integrity Unit at (607)778-2519.

