BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department is hosting a child safety seat check event at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow, August 25th, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will include free child safety seat checks by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, as well as educational materials and guidance on child safety seats.

Participants are asked to bring their vehicle, their child/children, their child safety seat(s), and if available the car seat and vehicle manuals.

No appointment is necessary as checks will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.

The Health Department says that this event is incredibly important as car crashes are the leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.

For more information, contact the Broome County Traffic Safety Program at 607-778-2807 or visit their website at gobroomecounty.com and click on Child Passenger Safety.