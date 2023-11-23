TOWN OF DICKINSON (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement added a touch of pink to their uniforms to bring awareness and raise funds for families fighting cancer.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office participated in the nationwide campaign called the Pink Patch Project.

Throughout October, over 80 members of the Sheriff’s Office wore pink badges and patches.

The campaign raised over 46 hundred dollars through monetary donations, and the sales of pink patches, badges, and other merchandise.

All of the proceeds went to the Tina Fund, which is a local organization that supports families fighting breast cancer by assisting with groceries, childcare and other expenses.

“Protecting and serving our community both inside and outside of the walls. That is their day job. But to give of themselves, and to stand up a project like this, to raise money for what is a remarkable cause, raise money for folks that need the help, speaks volumes,” said BC Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office presented the Tina Fund with the 46 hundred dollar check.

McPeek says that her mother is breast cancer survivor and so is her sister-in-law, so this campaign was near and dear to her heart.