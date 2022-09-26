BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Planning Department is currently seeking input from residents on the county’s Riverfront Plan which is a part of the Local Riverfront Revitalization Program.

The purpose of the plan is to establish strategies that improve public access and awareness of the county’s rivers.

According to the planning department, the new plan will map out and assess the current conditions of the waterfront and explore new opportunities to enhance access and increase recreational use throughout the county.

Last year, the county organized several public workshops to learn what riverfront improvements the community wanted to see in the future. The county is continuing its public outreach efforts this year through a survey.

The county said that, “The survey will collect information about how people utilize the river and which materials are most useful for their water recreation experience. In addition, survey participants will have the opportunity to review some of the proposed projects and provide additional feedback for the Riverfront Plan.”

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and can be accessed here.