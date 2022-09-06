BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to take place this week in Broome County beginning today, September 6th.

Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.

Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.

Ditching will be performed on Beartown, Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Powers, and Pixley Rds., Maple St., & Broome Parkway

Curbing & blacktop work will occur on Kattelville Rd.

Trees will be trimmed along Twist Run Rd. Tuesday & Wednesday between Taft Ave. & Nanticoke Dr.

Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways

Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system