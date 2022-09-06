BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to take place this week in Broome County beginning today, September 6th.
- Culverts will be replaced on Dunham Hill & River Rds.
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on Trim St.
- Ditching will be performed on Beartown, Caldwell Hill, Hale Eddy, Powers, and Pixley Rds., Maple St., & Broome Parkway
- Curbing & blacktop work will occur on Kattelville Rd.
- Trees will be trimmed along Twist Run Rd. Tuesday & Wednesday between Taft Ave. & Nanticoke Dr.
- Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system