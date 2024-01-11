BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County residents are being asked to share their input on the future of local hazard reducing measures.

The Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development is reminding residents to complete the 2024 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Public Survey by January 26. The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete and serves as a way for the County and its municipalities to better understand local concerns.

Hazardous events such as the recent snowstorm and flood and wind advisories prove how vital it is for communities to plan for natural hazards.

To participate in the survey, click here.

To learn more about the plan, visit gobroomecounty.com.