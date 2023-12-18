BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has shared a preliminary look at how much rain has fallen in Broome County.

The Iowa Enviromental Mesonet at Iowa State University released a precipitation report for the local area. The following locations have been reported to have significant rainfall:

SE Binghamton: 3.53 inches

Chenango: 3.14 inches

Binghamton: 3.10 inches

Vestal Center: 2.74 inches

Windsor: 2.70 inches

Vestal: 2.59 inches

Endicott: 2.51 inches

Whitney Point: 2.45 inches

Conklin: 2.32

Maine: 1.98 inches

Many counties across the region including Delaware and Tioga County have seen significant rainfall as well. Delaware County’s Hancock has had a total of 3.25 inches of rain while Tioga County’s Apalachin has had 2.85 inches.

