BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has shared a preliminary look at how much rain has fallen in Broome County.
The Iowa Enviromental Mesonet at Iowa State University released a precipitation report for the local area. The following locations have been reported to have significant rainfall:
- SE Binghamton: 3.53 inches
- Chenango: 3.14 inches
- Binghamton: 3.10 inches
- Vestal Center: 2.74 inches
- Windsor: 2.70 inches
- Vestal: 2.59 inches
- Endicott: 2.51 inches
- Whitney Point: 2.45 inches
- Conklin: 2.32
- Maine: 1.98 inches
Many counties across the region including Delaware and Tioga County have seen significant rainfall as well. Delaware County’s Hancock has had a total of 3.25 inches of rain while Tioga County’s Apalachin has had 2.85 inches.
