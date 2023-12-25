BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Hikers are invited to come celebrate the new year with the Broome County Parks and Triple Cities Hiking Club.

The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services announced that they will be partnering with the hiking club for three “First Day” hike opportunities on January 1, 2024. The hikes are free and open to all who wish to attend.

Hikers can head to Aqua Terra Wilderness Area in Binghamton, Otsiningo Park in Binghamton, or Greenwood Park in Lisle at 1 p.m. for various guided walks. Those in attendance will be divided into several groups for various lengths and hike paces, ranging from a slow and easy paced three miles to a moderate five-mile hike.

Hikers are reminded that the trails can be muddy or icy depending on the weather conditions so appropriate footwear is recommended and traction devices may be necessary. Hiking poles are recommended as well.

Participants are also encouraged to bring water and a snack to enjoy along the way in order to stay satiated.

For more information, visit triplecitieshikingclub.org.