BINGHAMTON, NY – The past few years have been isolating which is why Broome County Parks wants to break barriers and get people talking.

Broome County Parks and Recreation along with the Broome Age-Friendly Project launched its Happy to Chat Benches initiative.

As of today, signs have been installed on select seating in Otsiningo Park and the Roundtop Picnic Area in Endicott.

The signs say “sit here if you would like someone to stop and say hello.”

By sitting on the Happy to Chat Bench, people will know that you’re open to a friendly talk, and likewise, if you see someone sitting on one, you could make a new friend or simply brighten someone’s day.