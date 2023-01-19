BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Shelp Jr. on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Shelp is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree.

He is roughly 5’7” tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Shelp is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933