TOWN OF DICKINSON (WIVT/WBGH) – Inmates at the Broome County Jail are learning how to grow vegetables.

The Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of master growers from Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Cutler Botanic Garden in planting a veggie garden in a courtyard within the facility.

3 weeks ago, inmates from the men’s unit planted seedlings purchased at Binghamton Agway in 10 raised beds built by the local carpenters’ union.

Today, some incarcerated women had the opportunity to weed and water the beds and set up tomato cages.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says he seeking partnerships with local non-profits to provide programming within the jail to help the inmates better prepare to re-enter society.

“It is members of the community from every walk of life that are saying, ‘Hey, we want to be part of the process as well. Allow us an opportunity to come within the walls of the facility and instill our knowledge into the incarcerated’s minds. So that when they are released, they can be productive people in our community,” he says.

Akshar says he’s initiated 35 different programs within the jail since taking office at the start of the year.

And he’s given inmates the opportunity to get out of their cells and participate in roadside cleanup efforts in the community.

So far, CCE has assisted the incarcerated with planting tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, onions, corn, beans, summer squash and winter squash.

Horticulture Education Coordinator Linda Svoboda says it’s a good mix that will produce a rewarding harvest.

“This is what we do. Education and outreach is our mission at Cooperative Extension. Gardening is very therapeutic, and it is very rewarding because you can see your results, eat your results,” she said.

In this case, all of the produce grown will be donated to CHOW.

Akshar says his office is investigating ways to safely incorporate the food into the jail menu.

And he says that if this year is successful, there is plenty of extra room in the courtyard for more garden beds.