TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Sheriff Fred Akshar announced that the Broome County Jail has expanded its visitation hours effective immediately.

Under previous administration, the jail was open to visitors for 15 hours per week and all visits were appointment only.

Now, visitation hours have doubled to 30 hours per week, Monday-Friday 12:30 to 2:30 and 6:30 to 10:30, with no appointment necessary.

“One of the issues I heard repeatedly from community members before I became Broome County Sheriff was the lack of access for families to visit their loved ones who found themselves incarcerated,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Our entire team at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is committed to reducing recidivism through Responsible Reentry, and expanded visitation is just the first of many changes we’re making to help better ensure that incarcerated individuals have the services and support they need on the inside to help better prepare them to reenter society and not reoffend on the outside.”

Akshar plans to further expand visitation hours when more staff is hired, which is one of the primary goals of his administration.