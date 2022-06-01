BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Health Department will be hosting two child safety seat events next week.

According to the Broome County Health Department, car crashes are the leading cause of death among children between the ages of 1 and 13 years old. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Most parents are confident that they have correctly used their child’s car seat, however, in most cases, the installation was not done properly. In Broome County, only 15% of the child safety seats that are checked by local Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are properly installed. That is why the Broome County Traffic Safety Program in collaboration with community partners will be holding two car seat check events during the week of June 6th.

Below are the details of each event:

Wednesday, June 8th

12 PM-3 PM

Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship

232 Pierce Hill Road, Vestal

Saturday, June 11th

9 AM-12 PM

Caryl E. Adams Primary School

24 Keibel Road, Whitney Point

These events will include free child safety seat checks by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians, as well as free educational materials and guidance on child safety seats. Participants should bring their child safety seat(s), their child/children, their vehicle, and if available the car seat and vehicle manuals. Checks will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, you may contact the Broome County Traffic Safety Program at 607-778-2807 or visit their website at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/tsp and click on Child Passenger Safety.