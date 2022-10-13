BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department announced today that it is now offering the monkeypox (JYNNEOS) vaccine by walk-in appointment.

Walk-ins are available every Tuesday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

JYNNEOS is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a two-dose series for the prevention of monkeypox among adults ages 18 years and older. The two vaccine doses are given 28 days apart, and individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that begins with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and exhaustion. Eventually a rash can appear on the body. As of now, cases are decreasing in Broome County, but the threat of infection is still present.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?