BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department announced today that it is now offering the monkeypox (JYNNEOS) vaccine by walk-in appointment.
Walk-ins are available every Tuesday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
JYNNEOS is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a two-dose series for the prevention of monkeypox among adults ages 18 years and older. The two vaccine doses are given 28 days apart, and individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.
Monkeypox is a viral illness that begins with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and exhaustion. Eventually a rash can appear on the body. As of now, cases are decreasing in Broome County, but the threat of infection is still present.
Who is eligible for the vaccine?
- Those 18 and older who:
- Have had a recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days
- Those at a high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-confirming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin- to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days where monkeypox is spreading.
- Any individual that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox.