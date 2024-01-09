BROOME COUNTY, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – The county executive is holding a public hearing to decide whether to veto Broome’s newly drawn legislative maps.

The organization, Fair Maps for Broome is urging Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to veto the newly drawn legislative map.

The group claims that the map was drawn to benefit the Republican majority in the County Legislature.

Fair Maps for Broome says that the new map elongates the Town of Dickinson area into the Town of Union to avoid including any part of the City of Binghamton.

They claim the map drawing process was rushed and that there were no public hearings or representation of the public.

Garnar will be hosting a public hearing this Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Legislative Conference Room in the County Office Building.