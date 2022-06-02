BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko announced today the new hours and locations of the County DMV Satellite offices that will take effect starting Monday, June 6th.

All locations will be open from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. (They will be closed from 11:30 am until

12:00 noon for lunch. Final transactions will be at 12:45 pm.)

The satellite offices will be open to walk in’s only. No pre-booked appointments will be available.

They ask that you remember that the satellite DMV offices offer many (but not all) of the same services that

our physical DMV offices provide. They are able to process fines, standard license renewals, vehicle registrations, license amendments, standard ID cards, titles, duplicate titles, DRAs, and abstracts.

In addition to the satellite offices, the Broome County DMV has two Department of Motor Vehicle Offices located at 81 Chenango Street in Binghamton and 137 Washington Avenue in Endicott.



For more information about the DMV and the satellite offices, please go to the Broome County DMV Website

