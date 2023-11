BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office has announced federal holiday closures for DMV locations across the county.

In observance of Veterans Day, all Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles Offices will

be closed on November 10 and November 11. All locations will resume normal business hours on November 13.

As a reminder, all DMV offices will stop processing transactions 15 minutes before their posted closing time. However, staff will be available to answer questions and hand out forms until the office is officially closed.

Check out gobroomecounty.com/DMV for more information the Broome County DMV’s locations, hours, and available services.

To book an appointment at the Binghamton or Endicott DMV offices, click here.