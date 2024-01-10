BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Clerk’s Office has announced federal holiday closures for DMV locations across the county.

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, all Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles Offices will be closed on January 13 and January 15.

All locations will resume normal business hours on January 16.

As a reminder, all DMV offices will stop processing transactions 15 minutes before their posted closing time. However, staff will be available to answer questions and hand out forms until the office is officially closed.

Check out gobroomecounty.com/DMV for more information the Broome County DMV’s locations, hours, and available services.

To book an appointment at the Binghamton or Endicott DMV offices, click here