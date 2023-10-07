BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Whether you’re planning a vacation or looking to go home this holiday season, community members can ease the stress of traveling as the county clerk’s office hosts an upcoming event.

The Broome County Clerk’s Office will be hosting an in-house passport fair on October 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to attend the event.

Though the office encourages everyone to fill out their passport application prior to the event, forms will be available in person on the day of the fair. Photos can also be taken on site.

Those who plan to attend should bring the following:

An original or a certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and both parents names

Their photo ID

Two checks to cover the fees.

Applicants should also have the places and dates of birth of their parents to correctly fill out the passport application. Children under 18 need to have their parents present for a passport application.

Passports are $130 for adult applicants and $100 for children under the age of 16. Passport cards are also available for $30 for adults, $15 for children under 16 and they are only good for land and cruise ship travel. There is a $35 processing fee for each application and a $10 fee for passport photos. There are additional fees for those wanting to expedite their passport application and to have an expedited return.

E-Z Pass tags will also be available for purchase through the E-Z Pass On-the-Go Program. E-Z passes are only available for private, passenger vehicles and are $25 per tag. After purchase, the $25 will be credited back to the customer’s account at a later date.

To sign up for an appointment, click here. To download an advanced copy pf the passport application, visit travel.state.gov. To read a list of passports FAQs, click here.