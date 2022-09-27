BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and Veterans Services Director Brian Votjisek released a statement today warning veterans about a scam that has been circling trough the area.

They want to make sure that veterans in Broome County are filing their military discharge papers, commonly referred to as the DD214, with the County Clerk’s Office.

There is currently a scam targeting veterans by a group called DD214 Direct, out of Phoenix, Arizona. The group wants to file the DD214 for veterans, charge $79 for a copy, and charge over $100 for an email and hard copy.

Mihalko says that veterans should avoid this company as you do not have to pay any amount for a certified copy of your DD214, and it is also free to file.

“There is no reason to pay outlandish fees for these records,” says Mihalko. “When veterans file their military discharge papers with the County Clerk’s Office, the original papers are always returned to the veteran and a free certified copy will be provided to the veteran, in person, at any time.”

In addition, once you file your discharge papers in Broome County, you are eligible for the Veterans Discount Program. The program allows discounts at a variety of local businesses. You can learn more here.