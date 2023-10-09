BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Department of Planning is looking to the community for help in identifying housing needs across the county.

Broome County is hosting a public workshop on October 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Housing Needs Assessment. The workshop serves as an opportunity for the community to provide feedback on local housing needs and challenges as well as goals and strategies considered for the plan.

Held in the Broome County Public Library Decker Room, the workshop will include a series of stations for participants to learn about and discuss housing-related topics in Broome County. The event is an open-house format so attendees can drop in anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 to share their input. The project consultant, Camoin Associates, will present a brief information beginning at 5:15.

The housing needs assessment planning process began in April and has included an extensive data collection and analysis, site visits, as well as a public survey and multiple stakeholder interviews. The plan will help the county prioritize strategies and solutions that address housing needs and challenges. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Broome County Public Library is located at 185 Court Street in Binghamton.