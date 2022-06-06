BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular outdoor concert series is getting bigger.

Broome Bands Together, which takes place on Tuesday evenings in the summer at Otsiningo Park, begins its season tomorrow.

Through the sponsorship of local law firm Coughlin and Gerhart, the free series is expanding from 7 shows to 10.

The season launches tomorrow with Beard of Bees and will include other returning favorites including The Shambles, The Yada Yada’s and Wreckless Marci.

Newcomers include Junkyard Heights, Caviar and Grits and Sydney Irving and the Mojo.

Coughlin and Gerhart Managing Partner, and member of The Shambles, Mark Gorgos says it’s a festive time to bring your lawn chair and have a good time.

“We’ve got a great music scene here in Broome County. And for those of you who have not been to a Broome Bands Together concert, you need to come out on Tuesday nights. The music will be superb and the vibe is really just phenomenal,” he says.

As in previous years, Beer Tree Brew Co will set up a beer garden and there will be ice cream and food vendors on site.

Concerts run from 6 to 8 PM

They will run each Tuesday through August 16th with the exception of August 9th when the park is still cleaning up from Spiedie Fest.

The last 2 Tuesdays in August are reserved for rain dates.