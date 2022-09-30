BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome Art Trail will begin Saturday across Broome County allowing hundreds of local artists to showcase their talents. The two-day event will feature artist demos, live music, and the chance to buy artwork at several locations across the county.

Today, the Broome County Arts Council announced this weekend’s music schedule.

Saturday, October 1st:

Steve Piotrowski – 12:30 p.m. at VINES Urban Farm

– 12:30 p.m. at VINES Urban Farm Katherine McCarty – 12:30 p.m. at Janet Bowers Museum

– 12:30 p.m. at Janet Bowers Museum Vestal Mountain Dulcimer Players – 1 p.m. at Vestal Museum

– 1 p.m. at Vestal Museum Greg Neff – 1 p.m. at Endicott Visitor Center

– 1 p.m. at Endicott Visitor Center Binghamton Philharmonic – 2 p.m. at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

– 2 p.m. at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Mallory Evans – 2 p.m. at Sole City Coffee

– 2 p.m. at Sole City Coffee Joel Smales – 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Arts Center

– 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Arts Center Heath Waterman – 3 p.m. at Equinox Press

Sunday, October 2nd:

Robert Olaf Siegers – 12:30 p.m. at Janet Bowers Museum

– 12:30 p.m. at Janet Bowers Museum Martin Shamoonpour – 12:30 p.m. at VINES Urban Farm

– 12:30 p.m. at VINES Urban Farm Cassie Gibson – 1 p.m. at Vestal Museum

– 1 p.m. at Vestal Museum Friday at Fred’ – 1 p.m. at Endicott Visitor Center

– 1 p.m. at Endicott Visitor Center Michaela Clark – 2 p.m. at Sole City Coffee

– 2 p.m. at Sole City Coffee Amber Martin – 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Arts Center

– 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Arts Center Paul Koanui with Justin Miller – 3 p.m. at Equinox Press

You can view a full events schedule for the weekend here. Come out and support local artists.