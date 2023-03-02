BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Bronx man pled guilty to felony Burglary in the Third Degree.

In September of 2021, 37-year-old Farrah Singleton unlawfully entered an apartment at 226 Court Street and stole property from an acquaintance.

He was identified on surveillance video and arrested a week later by Binghamton Police.

Singleton has a prior felony conviction for felony robbery in Bronx County and will be sentenced to 2.5 to 5 years in state prison on May 4th.

“Broome County welcomes law abiding citizens. If you come to our County to commit crimes, you will end up in prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.