BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton were treated to a full spread of Thanksgiving dinner.

On Tuesday, the kids all gathered in the gym and went around the room sharing what everyone was thankful for before getting served dinner.

The meal had a little bit of everything, the classic Thanksgiving line-up.

Food was prepared by boys and girls club volunteers.

The unit director at the club, Roberto Sostre says that every other day in the year, the kids eat at different times, but to celebrate the holiday, everyone needs to be together.

“Usually, we have dinner in the other room. It’s like groups at a time, but we always pick that one special day, which is usually the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, for all of us to just kind of like to enjoy each other’s company,” he said.

Sostre says that this tradition has been going on for at least 15 years.

A majority of the kids shared that they were thankful for their families and their pets.

After the kids cleaned their plates, the boom box turned on and it was time for a dance party.