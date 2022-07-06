BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some residents in the City of Binghamton and the Town of Dickinson are under a boil water advisory.

Due to a water main break on Thomas Rd on July 6th residents are advised to boil water before consuming it. The water main has been repaired, however, due to the repair, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the area.

City of Binghamton Conti Ct.

La Grange St.

Loretta Dr.

Packard St.

Penny Ln.

Ridge St.

Thomas Rd.

Valley View Dr.

Legacy Bay Apartments Town of Dickinson Bellaire Ave.

Birchwood Dr.

Clifton Ave.

Glenwood Rd. (Including BT BOCES and BDC)

Longview Ave.

Maiden Ln.

Meadow Ln.

Pulaski St.

Sowden St.

Stephen Dr.

Sunset Dr.

Thomas Rd.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water certified by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making

ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills most bacteria and other organisms in the water.



Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other

symptoms. Inadequate disinfection may pose a special health risk for infants, young children,

some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. The symptoms above are

not caused just by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they

persist, you may want to seek medical advice.



What is being done?



Authorities say that you will be informed when bacteriological tests show that no harmful bacteria are present, and you no longer need to boil your water.



For more information, please contact the City of Binghamton, Town of Dickinson or the Broome

County Health Department at 778-2887.