BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – BOCES is putting out the call for people who love to work with kids.

Broome-Tioga BOCES is hosting its second Rapid Hiring Event as it looks to fill 50 open teacher aide positions.

At its first one-day hiring event in August, the district was able to add 42 new aides.

Matt Sheehan is Director of the Center for Career and Technical Excellence.

He says the positions come with the same employee benefits as all staff and teachers at BOCES.

And that the district values and respects the input of its aides.

No experience is necessary.

Sheehan says it’s not the easiest job but can be very rewarding.

Plus, it matches well with the schedules of parents with children of their own.

“If you work in a school, traditionally we’re off most snow days and when the districts are off. Child care is a challenge and it overcomes a lot of those hurdles for people. So, we find a lot of time it’s people who can’t really commit to the 8 to 5 all year long but they can commit to 180 days of work,” she says.

Sheehan says the district has managed to condense what is typically a week-long hiring process down to a single day, providing fingerprint reports come back same day.

The Rapid Hiring Event takes place tomorrow from 11 to 5 at the JC Learning Center at 500 Main Street in Johnson City.

Sheehan says more than 130 people have already registered, although walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, go to http://BTBOCES.org.