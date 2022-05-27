Broome-Tioga BOCES invited students from participating schools to compete in variety of industry related challenges.

Students studying culinary arts, cosmetology, and Heavy Equipment Repair and Operations, or HERO, were invited to compete. HERO Students battled in twelve different heavy equipment events. One challenge included using an excavator to pick up an egg and place it in a bowl.



Students in the Culinary Arts battled it out to determine who had the best tasting meal.

Each student was given a different style and culture of food to prepare.



Over seventy cosmetology students walked the runway and were competing against one another’s hair, makeup, and style.

Director for the Center of Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan says, “I think the kids start with a like well what’s this really about and then when it kind of ramps up as it gets closer and closer, the students start to realize how important it is. And when they realize there’s twenty-two judges out here ready to talk to them and judge them and they’re all from industry I think it changes their perspective. i think a few kids come in amped, ready to go, and I think by the end of the day they’re all amazed at what they did.”

All of the twenty-two judges at Wars Week are local leaders in their industry.

The kids got to meet with them and discuss future plans; which, as a result, several students landed internships and job opportunities.