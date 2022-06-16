BINGHAMTON, NY – First year students in the Broome-Tioga BOCES carpentry program presented a donation to the Broome County Library.

The carpentry students built and presented sixteen bookshelves and one large desk to the Jeffrey P. Kraham Broome County Public Library.

The shelves were installed over the past several days, and will become the new home for the book sale section of the library.



The project took over two months to complete, and the students were entirely involved with the process, start to finish.

James O’Dell, who made the desk, will be participating in the National Competition for cabinet making this weekend in Atlanta.



He says the class was somewhat like an assembly line with every group focused on a different aspect of the cabinets.

First Year Carpentry student at BOCES James O’Dell says, “It’s obviously very helpful to them to have somewhere to keep the book sale, instead of having to clean everything up at the end of the day. And it really helps out, makes everything more organized and neat and I think me and my classmates did very well doing it and I think I’m happy with what happened, I’m always proud of what I do and what I work, otherwise I wouldn’t do it.”

The project was organized in conjunction with a group called the Friends of the Broome County Public Library.



The group paid for the entire project.



The Friends group says that since 1967, the organization has raised more than $1 million to support the Broome County Library.