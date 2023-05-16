BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another Binghamton women was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to arson.

42-year-old Christine Holton admitted that on November 9th of last year, she intentionally set fire inside an apartment at 5 Edwards Street in the City of Binghamton after a dispute with another tenant.

The Binghamton Fire Department responded quickly, and extinguished the fire, which was contained to one room.

There were no injuries and the structure was saved.

Holton has a prior conviction for Grand Larceny and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in New York State Prison.