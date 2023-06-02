VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dozens of people turned out on the Binghamton University campus yesterday to mark Pride Month with the raising of the Progress Pride flag.

The event was organized by the Q Center, which B.U. established in 2016 to provide support to the school’s LGBTQ plus community.

Attendees waved rainbow striped flags and speakers discussed some of the challenges facing the queer community nationally.

The university has announced that starting next school year, it will offer a designated dorm for incoming freshmen called the LGBTQ plus Living Community.

Q Center Assistant Director Nick Martin says the message is more important than ever.

“Queer representation matters. Right now, it is more important than ever. Us gathering together, allies, queer people all together is incredibly important to show that we are here and that we matter,” he said.

Martin says the Q Center is also planning a Pride Picnic for later in the month.

Tomorrow, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham plans to raise the Pride Flag outside of City Hall.