BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBWGH) – Yesterday, a routine traffic stop on Conklin Avenue led to an arrest on an outstanding warrant for aggravated harassment charges.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies saw a parked car at the Speedway Gas Station on the corner of Conklin Ave. and Tompkins St. and identified the driver as 26-year-old Jesse Roberts.

Roberts was sought for pending charges of aggravated harassment after he allegedly sent threatening messages to a woman.

Further investigation revealed that Roberts had been driving with an open container and had six open license suspensions for failing to appear in court for traffic tickets over the past three years.

Roberts was arrested and charged with Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and issued to following tickets related to the traffic stop.

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle with 3 or more open suspensions in the 2nd Degree

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on a Highway

Operating a Motor Vehicle with Improper Plates

Drinking Alcohol or Using Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle on the Highway

Failure to Notify the DMV of a Change in Residence

He was taken to the Broome County Jail for arraignment.