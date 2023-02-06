BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.

In October, Johnnie Hardwick entered the Weis on Pennsylvania Avenue and stole merchandise.

When confronted by a store employee, Hardwick threatened the worker with a large knife.

Shortly after, he was located and apprehended by the Binghamton Police Department.

Hardwick has a lengthy criminal record and is classified as a Persistent Violent Felony Offender under New York State law, according to District Attorney Mike Korchak.

He has felony convictions for 1st Degree Sexual Abuse and 1st Degree Attempted Robbery.

He will be sentenced to 12 years to life in state prison on April 26th.

“Defendant Hardwick’s criminal history began in Queens in 2000. He has made no effort to lead a law-abiding life. Therefore, it is necessary to protect the citizens of our community for a lengthy period of time. This sentence accomplishes that.” said Korchak.