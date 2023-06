BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Police are looking for a night-time burglar who’s been sneaking into people’s homes in the First Ward.

This is surveillance video released by Binghamton detectives.

They say several burglaries have been committed in the middle of the night in the vicinity of Elm Street.

Police say the suspect typically enters the residences through an unlocked window.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling detectives at 772-7080.