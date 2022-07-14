BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is trying some new approaches to find new recruits.

Mayor Jared Kraham and State Senator Fred Akshar joined the BPD today to announce upcoming open house dates for those interested in joining the police force.

On July 20th, at Binghamton City Hall, there will be two open house sessions throughout the day.

The first running from 9 a.m. to noon, and then in the evening from 4 to 7 p.m.

Applicants must be legal residents of Broome County or any bordering county and must be between 18 and 34 years of age on the date of the police exam; there are exceptions for those serving in the military.

