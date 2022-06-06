The Binghamton Philharmonic is beginning its second Annual Summer Chamber Music series, this Saturday, June 11th.



The first of two performances will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church in Binghamton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday June 11th. Parlor City Celli is a cello quartet, and they will be featuring music from Power of the Dog, Succession, and Game of Thrones.



Next Saturday, June 18th at 7:30 p.m., the Binghamton Philharmonic Percussion Trio will perform with a diversity of instruments.



Saint Patrick’s Church is at 9 Leroy Street. Tickets are twnety-five dollars per concert, or forty-dollars to attend both. Children seventeen and under are free.



For tickets and more information visit https://binghamtonphilharmonic.org/ and click on events, or call the office at 723.3932.