BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is celebrating one of its oldest businesses and thanking it for all of its charitable works for the community.

Mayor Jared Kraham proclaimed next week as Security Mutual Week in the city and helped President and CEO Kirk Gravely raise the Security Mutual flag outside of City Hall.

The life insurance company launched the Sock Out Cancer initiative several years ago, raising money for hospital foundations who in turn, give it to cancer patients to cover food, travel, rent and uncovered medical bills.

Since 2017, Sock Out Cancer has raised around 700 thousand dollars for the UHS and Lourdes Foundations, and over a million dollars overall.

It’s currently in 4 states and about to add Arizona, It is completely run by volunteers, many of them Security Mutual employees.

“The foundations themselves also agree that every dollar they receive, they will give away, Because, after all, we’re feeding people, we’re helping people and I’m so proud of what they’ve done,” Bruce Boyea says.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has announced that Friday August 19th will be Sock Out Cancer Day at the tournament, with the hope that the charity might spread to other PGA events.

Kraham also recognized Security Mutual for sponsoring hanging flower baskets in the city and for organizing the annual Jim Mudcat Grant Memorial All-Star Golf Tournament which raises funds for local hunger, children’s and veterans’ charities.

State Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo co-sponsored a bill declaring Sunday Sock Out Cancer Day in New York State which passed the state legislature unanimously.